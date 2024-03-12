Joe Biden sat for sweeping interview with Robert Hur over classified documents: Read the transcript

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee released Tuesday the transcript of President Joe Biden's two-day interview with special counsel Robert Hur last October on his handling of classified documents following his tenure as vice president.

Over the course of five hours of interviews, Biden told the special counsel that he didn't intend to keep the classified information after leaving office as vice president. And in a report released last month, Hur said Biden shouldn't face criminal charges for mishandling documents.

However, Hur in a bombshell report also painted the president as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." And the special counsel answered questions from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in a fiery hearing on Tuesday.

But what exactly did Biden tell investigators? How did the president respond to questions about his handling of classified documents? You can read the full transcript of Biden's interview below:

