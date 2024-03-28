Election 2024 calendar: Here are the dates to watch as Trump, Biden rematch gets closer

WASHINGTON − Voters are less than 250 days away from heading to the ballot box to cast their votes in the 2024 presidential election.

With President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump obtaining enough delegates to secure their respective party's nominations, the rematch is set.

Here are some key dates as Election Day gets closer:

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters in Greensboro, North Carolina on March 2, 2024.

Primary elections continue: April 2

Primaries will be held in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island and Wisconsin. There are 179 delegates for grabs on the Republican side and 436 at stake in the Democratic election.

Wyoming decides on presidential candidates: April 13, 20

Wyoming holds an unusual caucus contest to decide on their candidates in both parties. What began with local meetings in January will end with state conventions in April, where delegate decisions are announced.

Democrats in the Cowboy State will hold their convention April 13 and Republicans follow a week later with results on April 20.

Pennsylvania primary: April 23

Both the Republican and Democratic primaries will take place in Pennsylvania on April 23. Trump and Biden are expected to add to their respective delegate counts there.

Primary in Indiana: May 7

The Indiana Republican and Democratic parties each hold their primary elections the first Tuesday in May.

President Joe Biden speaks during the First in the Nation Dinner and Celebration in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, Jan 27, 2024.

Primaries in Nebraska, Maryland and West Virginia: May 14

Maryland, Nebraska and West Virginia all hold their primaries May 14.

Kentucky, Oregon primaries: May 21

Both Kentucky and Oregon hold their primaries May 21, as the primary season begins to draw to a close.

The last state primaries held in Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota: June 4

Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota will wrap up the 2024 primary season June 4, as the last states to hold primary elections.

The Democratic primaries in Guam and the Virgin Islands will take place shortly after on June 8.

Expect Trump to be named nominee at RNC convention: July 15 - 18

The Republican National Committee holds its convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where the national nominating convention will take place. This is where the party formally selects its nominee — all but guaranteed to be Trump — and adopts the party platform.

Biden to become official nominee at DNC convention: August 19 - 22

The Democratic National Committee holds its convention in Chicago, where they will also nominate a presidential candidate and adopt the party platform. Biden is expected to be officially named the nominee at this time.

Trump, Biden likely spar at first debate: September 16

The first presidential debate is set to take place at Texas State University in San Marco, Texas.

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden appear in the first Presidential debate in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion at the Cleveland Clinic, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland.

Vice presidential candidates take the stage: September 25

The first and only vice presidential debate is scheduled to take place at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Harris is expected to be on stage then as Biden's running mate. Trump has not announced his pick for vice president yet.

Second presidential debate set: October 1

The second presidential debate is scheduled to be held at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Virginia, a few hours from Washington and the White House.

Presidential candidates debate one more time: October 9

The third and final presidential debate is scheduled to be held at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

(FILES) Fulton County election workers examine ballots while vote counting, at State Farm Arena on November 5, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. Donald Trump was indicted August 14, 2023 on charges of racketeering and a string of election crimes after a sprawling two-year probe into his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden in the US state of Georgia, according to a court filing. The case -- relying on laws typically used to bring down mobsters -- is the fourth targeting the 77-year-old Republican this year and could lead to a watershed moment, the first televised trial of a former president in US history. (Photo by Tami Chappell / AFP) (Photo by TAMI CHAPPELL/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: AFP_33R678U.jpg

Election day: November 5

Voters head to the polls on Election Day.

Electoral votes are certified in the states: December 17

Electors in each state vote for president and vice president where they sign, seal and certify six sets of electoral votes.

Electoral votes in by: December 25

The deadline for when the President of the Senate —the vice president — and the Archivist must receive electoral votes.

Votes counted, a president declared: January 6

A joint session of Congress meets to count the electoral votes. The vice president, in their role as President of the Senate, announces the results of the vote and declares which candidate has been elected president.

A presidential and vice presidential candidate both need at least 270 electoral votes.

Jan 20, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Donald Trump takes the oath of office,while standing with Melania Trump and Barron Trump, during the 2017 Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY ORG XMIT: USATSI-357229 ORIG FILE ID: 20170120_mje_usa_141.jpg

The next president sworn in: January 20

The 2024 presidential winner takes the oath of office and is sworn in on Inauguration Day.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Election 2024 calendar: Important dates to watch ahead of Election Day