2018 Lincoln Navigator Revealed!

It may be hard to remember now, but the Lincoln Navigator is one of the key vehicles that kicked off the whole trend of max-glitz SUVs. The Navigator soon was overtaken in the public consciousness by the Cadillac Escalade, but now there’s a new Navigator that could allow Lincoln to claim a greater hold on the category it created and, potentially, elevate the standing of the Lincoln brand in the process.

Like its more plebeian sibling, the 2018 Ford Expedition, the Navigator moves to an aluminum-intensive body while still retaining body-on-frame construction. Lincoln claims the big SUV has dropped nearly 200 pounds, but given that the last Navigator we tested crushed the scales to the tune of 6361 pounds, that means the new model is still likely to crest three tons.

View photos

The Navigator might have lost weight, but the new version—once again offered in standard and longer L body styles—grows slightly larger. Three years ago, the Navigator dropped its V-8 engine in favor of a turbocharged, direct-injected 3.5-liter V-6, and it retains that engine configuration, with Lincoln estimating output for the 2018 model’s revised V-6 at 450 horsepower (up from 380) and 500 lb-ft of torque (versus 465)—yes, that’s as much power and nearly as much torque as in the Ford F-150 Raptor. The output is shunted through a new 10-speed automatic, and rear- or all-wheel drive are available.

See the Light

The imposing machine hews closely to the design of the Navigator concept that was unveiled at the New York auto show one year ago, with its turbine-style wheels and intricate chrome grille. The Lincoln emblem in the center of the grille glows as the driver approaches, part of a multistage welcome sequence that also illuminates bulbs in the lower fascia, the taillights, and puddle lights. More substantively, the new Navigator features adaptive headlights that vary their light pattern based on the vehicle’s speed—throwing a wider beam of light at lower speeds and a narrower one at higher speeds. Inside, there’s ambient lighting in all three rows.

View photos

Be Seated

Like the Continental, the Navigator offers front passengers Lincoln’s optional new 30-way-adjustable Perfect Position Seats with heating, cooling, and massage. In the second row there’s a choice of a three-person bench or two captain’s chairs. The latter offer a tilt-forward capability that allows access into the third row even with an (unoccupied) child seat in place. The third-row seats feature power recline.