Mary Trump Reveals Origin Of Uncle’s Alleged Pet Name For Stormy Daniels

Mary Trump on Tuesday expressed her surprise at the pet name that porn actor Stormy Daniels says former President Donald Trump gave her following their alleged sexual encounter in 2006.

Daniels testified at the former president’s hush money trial on Tuesday that the then-reality TV personality called her “honeybunch” as she was leaving his hotel room.

In the latest edition of Mary Trump’s “The Good In Us” newsletter, the presumptive GOP nominee’s niece shared the origin of the sweet nothing.

“I can reveal this to you now: honeybunch is my family’s preferred term of endearment,” she said.

“Can’t believe he called her this,” she wrote.

Trump is accused of falsifying documents to cover up a $130,000 payment to Daniels in the final days of the 2016 election. The pay-off sought to keep her quiet about their alleged rendezvous, which Trump denies.

Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, has become one of her relative’s most vocal critics and often uses her platform to warn of the dangers should he return to the White House.

Elsewhere in her email, she suggested sibling rivalry forced her uncle to “become his own cheerleader” as a child. He began “to believe his own hype, even as he paradoxically suspected on a very deep level that nobody else did,” she added, referring to his penchant for not telling the truth.

