North Carolina medical examiner releases cause of death for Myrtle Beach SC pastor’s wife

A North Carolina Medical Examiner has released the cause of death of a Myrtle Beach area pastor’s wife, who was found dead in a North Carolina state park.

Dr. Richard Johnson said that Mica Miller died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a story by WPDE TV.

Miller, 30, died April 27 after being found in her vehicle in Lumber River State Park in Lumberton, North Carolina, according to her husband, John-Paul Miller, on May 3, 2024.

John-Paul Miller leads the Solid Rock Church in Market Common.

Mica Miller’s death is being investigated by the Robeson, North Carolina, County Sheriff’s Office and has been the topic of social media posts from church and non-church members, many using #justiceforMica.

Chief Deputy Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Friday that the case is under investigation, adding that anytime there is a death the department does an investigation. He would not provide information about the case.

The sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page Monday that it was aware that information pertaining to the death of Mica Miller has been released by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office.

The post said that Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins has scheduled a meeting with the family of Mica and will be releasing more detailed information Tuesday evening.

The post also said “Sheriff Wilkins is also asking for everyone to please await the full timeline of events before making assumptions and coming to conclusions.”

Mica Miller’s death was announced to the church congregation by her husband during a sermon on April 28 - a day after Mica Miller was found dead. Miller told the church her death was self-induced