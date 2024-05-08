Dog deserted by family ‘cries endlessly’ and needs new home. ‘Personality is dimming’

An Indiana animal shelter is trying to bring attention to a sweet dog with a colorful personality that’s slowly fading and is pleading with the public to find the boy a new loving home.

Major, a terrier, pit bull mix that’s around 5-years-old, has been in the Humane Society for Hamilton County since August 2023, when he arrived at the shelter as a stray, his PetPlace profile notes. But according to a Facebook post on May 7, Major’s stay is getting darker with each passing day.

“Major hunk? Major heartthrob? Try majorly depressed,” the post sadly states.

“Major isn’t feeling like his nicknames suit him anymore. Only the people at the shelter call him this, but he yearns for a family to do the same. You see, Major once had a family. When he arrived as a stray, we called the number on his microchip and they said they would be in to get him... they never came.”

The shelter appears to have attempted pulling all the stops to lighten Major’s mood, including moving him from the kennels, which were causing him too much stress, to the visiting room, but with no luck.

“His spunky personality is dimming. This once jolly ball-lovin’ boy now sits in his room and cries endlessly.”

Major likes to keep his “emotional support Jolly Ball” toy with him, the shelter said, “a testament to his sweet and sensitive nature.”

Thanks to his size, it’s best suggested that he be adopted into a family without small children.

“Major’s ideal home is one without cats or tiny kids, as his exuberance might accidentally topple the little ones. However, he welcomes potential canine siblings, and a meet-and-greet at the shelter is a must to ensure a harmonious furry family. If you’re ready to welcome a loving, strong, and playful friend into your life, Major is the one for you!” his profile says.

For more information on Major or other adoptable pets, please visit here.

