Mica Miller’s husband ‘groomed’ her years before their marriage, refused to let her drive, police report says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mica Miller’s husband John-Paul began “grooming” her years before the couple wed in 2017, according to a Myrtle Beach police report obtained by News13.

Miller made the allegation in a Feb. 21 complaint about a stolen vehicle after being discharged from an involuntary hospital stay.

The 30-year-old Myrtle Beach woman killed herself on April 27 at Lumber River State Park in Robeson County, two days after serving John-Paul — the former senior pastor at Solid Rock Church in Market Common — with divorce papers.

Miller was a vital part of the church, leading youth worship sessions and the women’s ministry.

Timeline: What’s happened so far in the death of Myrtle Beach woman Mica Miller

Miller’s suicide came after well documented claims of abuse within her marriage, substantiated by court records filed last week by her siblings in a bid to control her estate.

The May 2 affidavits filed by Sierra Francis and Nathaniel Francis, allege a pattern of abuse and harassment toward Mica by her husband, echoed in Miller’s comments to police in February.

“The CP (complainant) stated that she had been separated from her husband since January of 2023. The CP stated that she was involuntarily hospitalized … when the CP was discharged from the hospital, hospital staff informed her that her husband picked up her purse and car keys,” the report states.

Miller met with police in the Coastal Grand Mall parking lot to report the theft of her car. She was hospitalized between Feb. 8 and Feb. 10, and told officers she believed John-Paul committed her to steal the vehicle.

“The CP stated that she has known her husband since she was 10 years old and that he ‘groomed’ her while she worked for him at Solid Rock Church until they were married six years ago,” the police report states.

News13 this week obtained court documents showing that John-Paul had power of attorney over Mica’s healthcare, and he told officers Miller was prone to “episodes on an annual basis” around Christmas.

John-Paul said his wife “spends large amounts of money when she stops taking her prescribed medication,” and acknowledged having the car to prevent it from being sold.

John-Paul Miller told police “the vehicle was martial property and that he was unwilling to give back to his wife for a month, which he stated was usually the timeframe of these reckless episodes.”

Sierra Francis said in her affidavit that her sister told her that people were following her and indicated that her husband had hired people to follow her. The affidavit also alleges that John-Paul transferred assets, including the deed to their home, to one of his sons and moved his wife’s personal belongings from their home while she was undergoing treatment at a mental-health facility.

Sierra Francis said her sister was hopeful for her future after filing for divorce but still afraid.

“My sister also expressed to me that she was fearful that she would not make it to the divorce and that her life would be taken from her,” Sierra Francis wrote. “It is my belief that she told multiple people, including other family members.”

Nathaniel Francis said Mica expressed many of those same fears to him, according to his affidavit.

“Mica confided in me that John-Paul moved her belongings out of their marital residence … so that he could ‘keep an eye on her,’ Nathaniel said. “Following this, Mica then retained an attorney for the purposes of filing for divorce from her husband and joined a new church.”

Nathaniel Francis also said he had received communications from John-Paul in the past that indicated he “knew no reason for divorce, but wanted a separation and gave reasons why.”

Mica Miller used her personal Facebook page over 10 days in March to provide family and friends with updates about her life and frame of mind.

“Hey everybody. I just want to let you know that I’m alive and well, and life’s been kind of crazy the past weeks, months, years, but I’ve had to keep my circle really small for the past couple of weeks because I’m going through a lot, and it’s hard, and it’s my cross to bear,” Miller said on March 18.

“I want to reach out to everybody to tell you how much I love you and I miss you, but this is the best way I know how,” she said.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.