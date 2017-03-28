Tom Holland Reveals the Craziest Stunt He Performed for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' — and How It Almost Made Him Vomit

Speaking to Yahoo Movies’ Kevin Polowy at CinemaCon last night, Holland and director Jon Watts revealed that the most harrowing physical feat accomplished by the young actor had to do with a scene – viewable in the trailer — in which Spidey tries to stop an elevator from tumbling down a shaft, only to go falling down said chute himself. Making things even more difficult, Holland admits that he’d just finished eating before doing the stunt, which required him to be strapped into a corset harness that squeezed his stomach to the point of vomiting — and as he says, “In the suit, if you throw up, you die. That’s it.”

Spider-Man (Holland) tries to stop elevator from plummeting down shaft. (Sony/Marvel) More

Luckily, Holland survived the scene, and the film. To hear him discuss this insane stunt, check out our video above. Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters on July 7.

