‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer: Tom Holland Swings Into Action, With Some Help From Iron Man



The wall-crawler is back! Though movie fans have been treated to two prior iterations of Marvel’s most popular character — courtesy of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — they’re now hoping the third time will be the charm. That’s because, after being properly integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in last summer’s Captain America: Civil War, the latest incarnation of the friendly neighborhood superhero — played by Tom Holland — is set for a stand-alone MCU saga, with a little help from Robert Downey Jr.’s fellow Avenger, Iron Man. Spider-Man: Homecoming will put Spidey (aka Peter Parker) back in high school and aim to channel ’80s teen movies like The Breakfast Club, even as it pits Parker against a deadly foe in Michael Keaton’s Vulture. And after months of teases, we finally have another look at Spidey in solo action. Watch the new trailer above.

Debuting online Tuesday morning after its sneak peek at CinemaCon on Monday, the new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming illustrates that director Jon Watts’s contribution to the MCU will definitely have a coming-of-age angle. Holland’s Spider-Man is still very much a kid — who wisecracks as he swings by commuters, lets his best friend (Jacob Batalon) try on his costume, and brags that he once stole the shield of Chris Evans’ Captain America (here seen in a funny gym-class video.)

Captain America's cameo in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (Photo: Marvel)

In these moments, it appears Holland’s approach to the character will be fun — and funny. And more precisely, it’ll be distinctly adolescent, with his Parker still trying to figure out who he is, even as he endeavors to save New York City and the world.

As the trailer shows in greater detail, Homecoming will also feature its fair share of large-scale action. That includes a nighttime battle against Keaton’s villain, which finds the hero trying to steer a damaged plane to safety. The clip also features more of that stunning sequence in which Spidey uses his webs to hold together a Staten Island ferry that’s been split in two. In the latter instance, he’s lucky to have the aid of Iron Man, who subsequently chastises Parker for not being ready to wear the super-suit.

With its high-school comedy, teen romance, superhero action, and surrogate father-son life lessons, Spider-Man: Homecoming seems to have its bases covered, which bodes well for its chances when it swings into theaters on July 7.

