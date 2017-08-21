'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' toys reveal dialogue between Kylo Ren and Supreme Leader Snoke

We’re only a few months away from the continuation of the official Star Wars saga with The Last Jedi, and while Disney and Lucasfilm have so far gone relatively light on trailers and promos to date (the latest of which debuted at April’s Star Wars Celebration), clues are slowly trickling out about the direction being taken by the forthcoming franchise installment. And the newest hints about what might take place in Rian Johnson’s upcoming film have now arrived courtesy of its tie-in toys.

As detailed by Star Wars News Net, the back of the packaging for a new BB-8 playset includes lines of dialogue spoken by Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), his guards and First Order stormtroopers. While it’s not 100 percent guaranteed that these same utterances will make their way into The Last Jedi, there’s nonetheless a good chance that moviegoers will hear the following — in some fashion or another — in Johnson’s movie:

“I have been expecting you.”

“The Resistance is doomed…”

“Crew member trapped! Send in the rescue team!”

“Crush the intruders.”

“The prisoner is ready for your interrogation.”

“You’re going to the cells!”

Moreover, a new Kylo Ren toy also features lines spoken by the First Order villain (watch the leaked toy ad above). Since his similar The Force Awakens figure voiced a few phrases that made it into J.J. Abrams’s 2015 movie, it’s likely Adam Driver will be saying something on-screen along these lines in the not-too-distant future:

“I’ve been waiting for you.”

“I need your guidance.”

“Will you help me?”

“Show me again… the power of the dark side.”

“Don’t be afraid.”

“NOOOO, its too late.”

Let the speculation begin about the possible context for this dialogue, which is just generic enough to portend any number of events. The first wave of new Star Wars toys will arrive on Sept. 1, designated as “Force Friday”; fans will know exactly whether the toys foreshadow the future when The Last Jedi debuts in theaters on Dec. 15.

