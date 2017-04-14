'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Watch Livestream of Celebration Panel Here Now!

Anticipation is high for the Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel at the Star Wars Celebration event in Orlando, Fla. Is today the day director Rian Johnson and his cast finally let us in on some details about Episode VIII? Maybe even show us a trailer? Luckily, we don’t all have to try to cram into the exhibition hall in the Sunshine State to find out — just press play on the screen above, and watch the events as they happen wherever you are, and we’ll all get the scoop right here as whatever secrets are revealed get dished out.

Josh Gad On What Daisy Ridley Actually Told Him About ‘The Last Jedi’:



