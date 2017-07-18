Mark Hamill Talks Alec Guinness' Influence on His Performance as Luke In 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Mark Hamill may owe his career to playing the fresh-faced hero of the Star Wars universe — that would be Luke Skywalker, for the four of you who’ve yet to see any of the franchise’s original entries. Yet he’ll be taking on a more mentor-like role in this winter’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as his character trains Daisy Ridley’s Rey in the ways of the Force. In effect, he’ll be assuming something of an Obi-Wan Kenobi-esque function in the sequel, which led Yahoo Movies‘ Kevin Polowy to ask Hamill at last weekend’s D23 Expo about his relationship with co-star Alec Guinness during the original Star Wars. (Watch the interview above.)

Hamill immediately confessed that he “was in awe of this man” upon first getting to work with Guinness. Thus, when he set about preparing for The Last Jedi, “I channeled his dignity and his composure. But Obi-Wan has a much different back story than Luke, so although there are many similarities, you have to really sort of take ownership of your own character.” Then, after attempting to do an imitation of Guinness’ inimitable British accent, Hamill recalls a funny story involving the two men on the set, which shows the legendary star had an irreverent side.

Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on Dec. 15.

