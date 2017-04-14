'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Do Prince Harry and Prince William Cameo? Rian Johnson Keeps Teasing Us

Just about one year ago, Princes Harry and William paid a visit to the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in London. They played with lightsabers. They admired BB-8. They hugged Chewie. They ate cake. This much we know is true.

…and so has The Duke! pic.twitter.com/c9gOh4ACyA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 19, 2016

But, if you believe the rumors, they also found time to dress up as a pair of Stormtroopers for a cameo in the upcoming Episode VIII. Since we’ve been hearing whispers of the two doing some cosplaying in the months since, Yahoo Movies decided to go straight to the source and ask director Rian Johnson at Star Wars Celebration on Friday if the royals are indeed in his upcoming sequel.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about. I have no clue,” Johnson replied with a big smile on his face. Then he mimed getting a transmission through a nonexistent earpiece: “The last voice you heard…”

He chuckled again and said, “I can neither confirm nor deny.”

Of course, the princes wouldn’t be the first famous folk under the armor. In The Force Awakens, Daniel Craig famously played the weak-willed trooper who fails to guard Rey on Starkiller Base. But he wasn’t alone: Rogue One composer Michael Giacchino and Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich also donned the armor.

Heck, even Johnson has gotten in on the Star Wars cameo action. He appeared as one of the Death Star gunners in last year’s Rogue One.

Rian Johnson (right) and his Last Jedi producer Ram Bergman power the planet-destroying weapon in Rogue One. (Photo: Lucasfilm) More

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on Dec. 15.

