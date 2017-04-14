'Last Jedi' Cast Was Just as Shocked by 'Star Wars' Trailer's Ending as You Were (Exclusive)

When the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer premiered Friday at Star Wars Celebration, the audience wasn’t alone in seeing the footage for the first time — the film’s stars had no idea what was coming, either.

Yahoo Movies caught up with the cast immediately after the debut, and grilled them on their initial reaction to the preview. (Watch above.)

“There were bits in there I was really surprised [by], and also bits I had forgotten had happened,” said Daisy Ridley, whose Rey is being trained by Luke Skywalker. “I think it’s really cool.”

But to a person, the cast responded most to the shocking final line: Luke uttering, “It’s time for the Jedi to end.” A sampling:

—Daisy Ridley: “The way it ends with what Luke says… Everybody was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s going on?'”

—John Boyega (Finn): “I had not that line that Mark Hamill says in the trailer, I did not seen that line in the script… What the hell does that mean? That’s blasphemy. ‘Jedi to end.’ Jedi don’t end.”

—Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker): “It’s funny. They play tricks on us a lot, where they withhold a line or two to preserve the surprise.”

—Rian Johnson (writer-director): “We don’t tell everybody everything. We don’t give our our secrets willy-nilly. You think I trust John Boyega with secrets? … It’s not the whole story with what’s going on with Luke, but it’s a very important part of it.”

