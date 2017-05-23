'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' First Look: Carrie Fisher on the Cover of 'Vanity Fair'

Tomorrow, Vanity Fair will debut its big cover story on Stars Wars — Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, ramping up the promotional campaign that’ll take us all the way to Dec. 15, when the film arrives in theaters. Before that article arrives, however, images of the magazine’s four covers — photographed by Annie Leibovitz — have debuted online, providing looks at all of the primary stars of the sequel, including a stunner with the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia.

In the images, Leia, Luke (Mark Hamill), Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) all get full-body portrait shots, accompanied by a few supporting players, including Gwendoline Christie’s Captain Phasma, Domhnall Gleeson’s General Hux, droid BB-8, and Kelly Marie Tran’s Rebel fighter Rose (who, at Star Wars Celebration, was touted as a big addition to the franchise.)

While it remains unclear just how a big a role the late Fisher’s General Leia will play in the upcoming sequel, her Vanity Fair image remains a striking one, featuring her alone in a commanding pose, wearing a regal, high-collared coat.

We’ll undoubtedly learn more about what all these characters will be up to in The Last Jedi when Vanity Fair premieres its cover story tomorrow. Until then, feast your eyes on these new pics.

