'Spider-Man: Homecoming': Tom Holland Reveals Secrets of the Spidey Costume

Even a superhero like Spider-Man needs some super assistance with his wardrobe every now and then. And so, the Spidey suit you see onscreen in Spider-Man: Homecoming — which opens in theaters July 7 — has some digital touch-ups from some Marvel-ous effects wizards. “I’d say 90 percent of what you see onscreen is a practical suit, but it has been touched up and made to look beautiful,” says Tom Holland, who inherits the wall-crawler’s webs from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The 21-year-old actor reveals to Yahoo Movies that a few different suits were used as well, including a motion-capture ensemble and baggier duds that were used for comedic effect. “The baggy suit was my favorite,” Holland remarks. “You looked like such an idiot.” (Watch our video interview above.)

For this lifelong Spider-Man fan, the chance to put on any Spidey suit — baggy or not — was a dream come true. “Spider-Man had a huge impact on me when I was a kid. This is a film for the fans, but also a film for kids. If I can have that same impact on kids, than I’m doing my job as a superhero.”

Get more exclusive Spider-Man scoop from Yahoo Movies: