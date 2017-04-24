'Spider-Man Homecoming': A Breakdown of the Superhero's Stark Technology

By Ryan Parker, The Hollywood Reporter

The kid’s got a nice suit.

On Monday, Marvel shared a fun look at the Stark tech that makes up the new Spider-Man suit, featured in the first standalone film for the Tom Holland incarnation.

Holland’s Spidey got his new suit in Captain America: Civil War, but there are some cool gadgets that will be highlighted in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Most of the new tech was pretty obvious from the trailer, but it is still interesting to either get confirmation or a tad bit more info.

First, the suit automatically forms to the wearer’s body, which is reminiscent of Marty’s jacket in Back to the Future: Part II.

Next, the emblem on the front of the suit doubles as a “recon drone,” or the Spider-Tracer from comics, sending information back to the suit.

Finally, in addition to producing strains of webbing, the shooters can now deliver “proximity mine webbing,” which explodes and traps bad guys when they approach (has Tony Stark being taking inspiration from which reminds Heat Vision of proximity mines in N64’s Goldeneye.)

Wow. Seems pretty clear why Peter gets so upset when Tony takes away the suit, as seen in the trailer.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is scheduled to be released on July 7.





