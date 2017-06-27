Tom Holland Confirms Fan Theory That His Spider-Man Was in 'Iron Man 2'

No studio matches Marvel when it comes to intertwining its movies into a shared universe. Be it crossover stories, cameos, stingers, Easter eggs — Marvel shows ’em all how it’s done. And Marvel will no doubt once again be setting up future franchise installments (say, November’s Thor: Ragnarok and next May’s Avengers: Infinity War) this July, when Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters. Even before that debut, however, its star Tom Holland has revealed a bombshell about his wall-crawler hero — namely, that he first made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe a full seven years ago.

Speaking to The Huffington Post yesterday while making the rounds in support of Homecoming — which is Holland’s solo debut as Marvel’s friendly neighborhood do-gooder, after an introductory cameo in last year’s Captain America: Civil War — the actor confirmed a long-standing fan theory that Peter Parker was in 2010’s Iron Man 2. Specifically, the theory states that Parker is the little kid in an Iron Man mask — staring down a malevolent robot at the Stark Expo — in the scene below.

When pressed on this issue, Holland made no bones about the fact that, yes, that is Parker — who, in his latest outing, pairs up with Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man in a battle against Michael Keaton’s Vulture.

“It is Peter Parker…I can confirm that, that is Peter Parker…I can confirm that as of today. I literally had a conversation with Kevin Feige only 20 minutes ago. Maybe I’ve just done a big, old spoiler, but it’s out there now. It’s cool. I like the idea that Peter Parker has been in the universe since the beginning.”

While this helps explain the naturally close bond shared between Spidey and Iron Man, it also seems like a bit of retconning on Marvel’s part — who undoubtedly weren’t thinking about the web-slinger when they shot Iron Man 2 (or, at least, weren’t thinking about giving him a disguised cameo). Nonetheless, it’s yet another example of the studio’s peerless ability to interlock its various movies — the latest of which, Spider-Man: Homecoming, arrives in theaters on July 7.

