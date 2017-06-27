'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Stars Present a Dramatic Reading of the 'Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Theme Song Lyrics

Look out, here comes a Spider-Man! Swinging into theaters on July 7, Spider-Man: Homecomingis the first solo adventure starring new wall-crawler Tom Holland, who impressed fans with his debut as part of last year’s Captain America: Civil War. Even though Homecoming marks a new era for Spidey, the movie still takes the time to honor the character’s rich history. Case in point: the immortal theme song from the beloved ’60s Spider-Man cartoon series provides the fanfare for the Marvel Studios logo at the top of the Jon Watts-directed film.

While generations of fans can sing the lyrics on demand almost as a reflex, younger audiences may not be as well-versed in what comes after “He’s got radioactive blood.” We asked the young stars of Homecoming — including Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Laura Harrier — to help out by providing a dramatic interpretation of the vintage theme. Watch the video above to see the hilarious results. Musical action is your reward.