Smurfs Borrow a Trick From Vin Diesel and Skateboard Through the Forest in Exclusive 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' Clip

Skiing is for snow — but don’t tell that to Vin Diesel, who earlier this year proved that carving up the jungle was a feasible (or, at least, feasible-in-the-movies) pastime in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. As if intent on turning this insanity into an actual big-screen cliché, everyone’s favorite little blue men will now also be racing through the woods in Smurfs: The Lost Village — and as indicated by Yahoo Movies’ exclusive clip from the film (watch it above), they’re intent on one-upping Diesel’s spy in the extreme-sports department.

In “Smurf Boarding,” the pint-sized heroes decide to have some fun by grabbing their smurf boards and racing down some steep grassy hills, along some twisting-and-turning tree branches, and through the bright blue sky. Rockets and barrels soon factor in, culminating in a catastrophic crash that should teach every youngster in the audience about the hazards of using the forest as Winter X Games arena.

Fortunately for everyone involved, there’ll be no humans harmed by such behavior in Smurfs: The Lost Village, as the third movie outing for the beloved characters will be the first to leave all live-action elements behind. The completely CG-animated feature — starring the voices of Demi Lovato, Mandy Patinkin, Jack McBrayer, Danny Pudi, Joe Manganiello, Rainn Wilson, Michelle Rodriguez, Megan Trainor, Ariel Winter, Ellie Kemper, and Julia Roberts — arrives in theaters on April 7.

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’: Watch a trailer:

