‘Pinocchio’ Exclusive: See the Creation of Pleasure Island From New Blu-Ray Edition

Disney has a long-standing tradition of re-releasing their beloved classics for limited-time-only runs, and there’s no denying that those special-edition packages are often astounding. That again looks to be the case with Pinocchio, which will be added to the studio’s Signature Series via both a feature-laden Blu-ray disc, as well as the film’s debut on Digital HD later this month. In advance of that online bow, we have an exclusive clip from one of its numerous special features.

In the above video “Creating Pleasure Island,” fans are given a behind-the-scenes peek at the 1938-1939 development of the donkey-transformation sequence — which is recreated using transcripts from story meetings and sketches from Disney’s Animation Research Library. It’s a fascinating glimpse at Walt Disney’s creative process, and the thinking that went into crafting the memorable scene. Plus, it also features Monsters Inc. and Inside Out director Pete Docter talking about his fondness for the movie and, in particular, the sequence in question, which was originally set at a locale known as “Boobyland” (only to later undergo a name change because, well, we can only imagine why.)

As evidenced by this brief clip, the upcoming Pinocchio Signature Series release is set to include a treasure trove of archival extras that provide insight into the making of this animated gem. You can watch our video above, and get Pinocchio on Digital HD beginning on Jan. 10, and on Blu-ray and DVD on Jan. 31.

