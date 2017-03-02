'Get Out' Fact-Check: How Accurate Are the Hypnosis Scenes? (Spoilers!)

If you’ve seen Get Out, you may be feeling a little jumpy around teacups and spoons. In writer-director Jordan Peele’s diabolically clever thriller, those ordinary objects are used to hypnotize protagonist Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) into a suggestive state where terrible things can happen. Besides being extremely scary, the hypnosis scenes are one of Get Out’s many layers of commentary on racism: The film’s African-American characters are forced to deny their own thoughts and experiences in order to become more like white people, in a very literal way. And according to psychiatrist Paul Puri, the film’s depiction of hypnosis is surprisingly accurate. Yahoo Movies talked to Dr. Puri, who sometimes uses hypnosis in his practice, about the technique used in Get Out, including why the teacup works and whether a camera flash can jolt someone back to reality.

Warning: Spoilers to follow.

In Get Out, Chris’s girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) takes him home to meet her parents. Rose’s mother Missy (Catherine Keener) is introduced as a psychiatrist who uses hypnosis to help people stop smoking. What are legitimate, non-sinister reasons for a psychiatrist to use hypnosis?

Habit changes are a pretty big one, like you want to quit smoking. Phobias of things: fear of flying, fear of heights, claustrophobia. Dealing with anxiety disorders. And in truth, if you’re doing it right, hypnosis can really enhance any psychotherapy.

Missy’s hypnosis technique, which we first see when they’re drinking iced tea on the porch, involves slowly stirring her cup with a spoon. What’s she doing there?

She’s creating a fixation device, something that fixes his attention. So she stirs it in a very methodical way, which creates something for him to look at, and the monotonous sound of it – similar to the cliché of the stopwatch in front of your eyes – it’s just something to get him focused on it. A hypnotic trance is really a state where you focus in on one thing and stop paying attention to other things. You have “dissociated” from parts of yourself you usually pay attention to. In that state, you can then access things that you might not otherwise be able to access.

When she persuades Chris to come to her office, why does she start the session by focusing on a traumatic memory from his childhood?

She’s bringing him in on that and then she’s taking him deeper into the memory by tuning him into the different senses. Not just: Can you see it? But can you hear the rain? And in exploring that, he’s essentially having a hypnotic regression right there where he’s re-experiencing that memory piece-by-piece and accessing the emotions of it, which is a very powerful way to drop down into a trance.

In that scene, it’s obvious he doesn’t really want to go along with the hypnosis. But don’t you have to be a willing participant to be hypnotized?

Mostly. I would say that you’re going to get a lot further with somebody if they are voluntarily cooperating. But the trick is that she was building what is called “yes set.” She built several steps beforehand where he was responding and willing to go there: He was willing to come in, he was willing to sit down, he was willing to nod, he was willing to go into the memory and give recognition of it. In that, you’ve already got someone cooperating to a degree.

Another little thing is the chair that she puts him into: There’s no way for him to turn away. It has these really high sides, his arms go up on it, he’s forced to look straight ahead at her. So she has the whole thing set up.

Now getting him to do all of the other things that he does, including the memory loss, would be a lot more difficult if someone doesn’t want to be there. And then you get into Manchurian Candidate kind of stuff where, if you have the right level of coercion and the right kind of approach, it is theoretically possible.

What about the sensation that he couldn’t move?

She was bringing out the body memory of the experience where he was paralyzed in the past during his mother’s death, and so he was re-experiencing that. He was also experiencing a level of what’s called catalepsy, which happens in catatonia, but can also happen in a certain hypnotic state, where someone can sort of be stuck. They wouldn’t usually be stuck in exactly the way that he is, where he’s fighting his own muscles. But it can happen.

