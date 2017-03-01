'Alien: Covenant' Trailer: Xenomorphs on the Warpath

It’s still true that, in space, no one can hear you scream — unless, that is, you’re on a spaceship, or on an alien planet, populated by hostile extraterrestrials. So it goes once again in Alien: Covenant, Ridley Scott’s second prequel to his seminal 1979 sci-fi hit, which will find a new crew of space explorers locating a distant world that seems like paradise. Would you believe it’s probably the same mysterious locale that Noomi Rapace’s astronaut and Michael Fassbender’s android were heading to at the end of Prometheus? And would you also believe it’s infested with acid-blooded monsters?

Unlike Prometheus, which somewhat hedged its ties to the franchise (to mixed results), Alien: Covenant seems intent on being a full-blown nightmare in the tradition of its predecessors. Certainly, its latest trailer — viewable above — seems to indicate that terror is on the menu for this summer release, which will follow the crew of the Covenant as it attempts to colonize a new planet. Made up of couples who will help give birth to an intergalactic society, this group of pioneers finds that their new home is devoid of animal life, but full of wheat — meaning someone’s been there before. And, oh, it also has lots of xenomorph eggs, which are ticking time bombs set to release their face-hugging inhabitants.

Reconfirming what we learned from our early sneak peek, this Alien: Covenant trailer suggests that Scott’s film will the large-scale sci-fi-horror blockbuster fans wanted Prometheus to be. Its stellar cast includes Fassbender (in two roles), Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demian Bichir and James Franco, it should be one of the summer’s biggest releases when it touches down in theaters on May 19, three months earlier than had been originally planned.

Read More: