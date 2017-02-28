J.J. Abrams Is Hoping ‘The Last Jedi’ Star Mark Hamill Gets an Oscar Nomination

The 2017 Oscars might have just ended, but the campaign for the 2018 Oscars has already begun. Every Star Wars movie has been nominated for at least one Oscar, but the franchise has received only one acting nomination – Alec Guinness for Best Supporting Actor in 1978.

J.J. Abrams hopes that will change. He directed The Force Awakens and is producing The Last Jedi and it seems he thinks Mark Hamill should get a long look by the Academy. “I think we are all going to be very upset if he does not win an Oscar, and no one more upset than Mark,” he teased to the New York Daily News.

Abrams also praised Hamill’s acting. “He is hysterically funny,” he said. “He has done comedy. He is an amazing guy — he can do anything.” Mark Hamill has never been nominated for an Oscar.

The History of Star Wars at the Oscars:

Read More:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.