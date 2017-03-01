'Beauty and the Beast' Clip: Belle Gets an Uninviting Dinner Invitation (Exclusive)

During Beauty and the Beast‘s lengthy, celebrated run on Broadway, one moment always guaranteed big laughs: Beast is attempting to invite Belle to dinner, but he knows no other way to do it than in a brash, abrasive, uninviting manner. Trying to help are his faithful servants, who instruct him to be gentler… and even try a smile. It doesn’t go well.

You can now watch how the scene unfolds in Disney’s soon-to-land live-action film version of Beauty and the Beast in the exclusive clip above.

Related: ‘Beauty and the Beast’: Watch Emma Watson Perform Film’s Opening Number

It’s a turning point in the story as Beast (Dan Stevens), unaware that Belle (Emma Watson) is plotting an escape, for the first time shows there’s some humanity buried under that intimidating, rugged, hairy exterior. Fortunately for him Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson), Lumière (Ewan McGregor), Cogsworth (Ian McKellen) and Plumette (Gugu Mbatha Raw) are on hand to Cyrano de Bergerac him.

Directed by Bill Condon (Dreamgirls) based on a screenplay adapted by Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) and Evan Spiliotopoulos (Hercules), Beauty and the Beast also stars Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Stanley Tucci, and Kevin Kline. It opens everywhere March 17.

Watch the trailer for ‘Beauty and the Beast’:





