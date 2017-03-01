New 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Trailer Offers First Look at Kurt Russell's Character

By Alex Stedman, Variety

Star Chris Pratt debuted a new, action-packed trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on Tuesday night during Jimmy Kimmel Live!, showcasing fresh footage of the highly anticipated Marvel sequel.

Kurt Russell’s character makes his debut at the end of the trailer. “After all these years, I’ve found you,” Ego the Living Planet tells Star-Lord (Pratt).

“And who the hell are you?” Star-Lord — a.k.a. Peter Quill — asks.

“I’m your dad, Peter, ” he tells his shocked son.

The trailer — aside from spotlighting Baby Groot in all his cuteness — also offers another look at the new villain, the golden Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), who wants to “cleanse the universe” of fear, jealousy, and betrayal.





Director James Gunn also tweeted the new poster for the film on Tuesday.

The new trailer follows a TV spot that aired during the Super Bowl earlier this month. The whole rag-tag team will be returning for the new movie: Star-Lord, Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Yondu (Michael Rooker), newcomer Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Nebula (Karen Gillan).

Gunn, who directed the first film, returns to helm. The film is produced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Nik Korda, and Stan Lee serve as executive producers.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters on May 5, 2017.

