Ryan Gosling Talks 'Blade Runner 2049' Atmosphere: Set Felt Like 'a Living, Breathing Universe'

You’re not getting any plot details from Ryan Gosling about Blade Runner 2049, the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott‘s 1982 sci-fi classic Blade Runner. “I’m not even sure if I’m allowed to say I had a good time making it,” Gosling told Yahoo Movies Monday night at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, a line he repeated an hour or so later as Sony Pictures unveiled a new trailer for the film at its opening night showcase. (The film is a Warner Bros. release in America, but Sony is handling its international distribution.)

While Gosling wouldn’t say anything about his new blade runner Officer K, who eventually links up with Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) 30 years after the events of the original, he will marvel at the scope and detail of what is arguably the biggest movie spectacle the Drive and La La Land star has yet made.

“It’s the incredible Blade Runner universe that Ridley created more than 30 years ago that time has highlighted its specialness,” Gosling told us (watch our chat with him at CinemaCon above). “It’s been referenced and used by almost every science fiction film that followed.

“I think the difference in this is that they made a lot of these sets practically, so the scale is really incredible. Everything was practical, all of the props were functional. It was a living, breathing universe while we were shooting it. So it was wonderful for us, because we were able to just focus on our characters and the emotional landscape.”

Blade Runner 2049 — directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) and also starring Robin Wright, Jared Leto, and Ana de Armas — arrives Oct. 6.

‘Blade Runner 2049’: Watch the Previously Released Teaser Trailer:



Read More from Yahoo Movies: