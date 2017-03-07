Ryan Gosling's Neil Armstrong Biopic Is Set For Fall 2018 Debut

Ryan Gosling (Photo: AP)

Universal is shooting for the moon.

The studio announced that its Neil Armstrong biopic will be titled First Man. The drama, which reteams La La Land director Damien Chazelle with Ryan Gosling, will land in theaters on Oct. 12, 2018.

It's currently the only studio movie set to open on that date. It's sandwiched between two Warner Bros. titles — superhero pic Aquaman bows the weekend before and Jungle Book: Origins is scheduled for the weekend after. A Universal horror film will also the weekend after First Man.

Written by Josh Singer, the drama is described as a visceral, first-person account of NASA's mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on the years 1961-1969 and Armstrong, the astronaut who became the first man to set foot on the moon. Based on the book by James R. Hansen, the film will explore the sacrifices and the cost — on Armstrong and on the nation — of one of the most dangerous missions in history.

First Man will be produced by Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen through their Temple Hill Entertainment banner, alongside Chazelle and Gosling. Isaac Klausner will executive produce. DreamWorks Pictures will co-finance the film.

Related: Ryan Gosling to Star in 'La La Land' Director's Neil Armstrong Biopic