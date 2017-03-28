'Blade Runner 2049': Stunning Footage Shown to Theater Owners at CinemaCon Presentation

Deckard (Ford) has been missing for 30 years when ‘Blade Runner 2049’ kicks off. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

By Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter

Sony Motion Picture Group Chairman Tom Rothman had quite a quote to cap off stunning new footage for Blade Runner 2049: “Netflix, my ass.”

Rothman joked about the streaming company during his CinemaCon presentation, where new footage from upcoming films is presented to theater owners. Netflix, which does not give its films a theatrical run and has a strained history with theater owners, is not presenting at the annual convention.

Rothman treated the CinemaCon crowd Monday to an extended look at Blade Runner 2049, with footage of director Denis Villeneuve‘s sequel showing off more of Harrison Ford‘s Rick Deckard and Ryan Gosling‘s Officer K. Blade Runner 2049, the followup to Ridley Scott‘s 1982 classic, also stars Jared Leto, Robin Wright, and Ana de Armas.

Introducing the footage, Gosling noted he was two years old when the original came out.

“I saw everything that stole from it first and when I was old enough, I think I was 13 or 14 I saw it for the very first time. I was just blown away by how influential this film had been,” Gosling said.

New footage played, with the standout moment coming from a very creepy Leto.

“Every civilization was built off the back of a disposal workforce,” says Leto’s character as he caresses a newborn replicant. “We make angels, but I can only make so many. Happy birthday.”

In another scene, Wright’s character speaks to Gosling’s officer, telling him, “There is an order to things. That’s what we do here. We keep order.”

There was also a longer version of the trailer scene in which Gosling’s character meets Ford’s Deckard, with this version showing him off avoiding tripwires to navigate his lair.

Sony is Alcon Entertainment’s worldwide partner on the film and is distributing it internationally. Warner Bros. is distributing the film domestically.

Blade Runner 2049 opens Oct. 6.

