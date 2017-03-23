Ryan Gosling Reveals Why He Was Giggling During the Oscar Flub

Remember the Oscar flub? Of course you do. When it was revealed that Moonlight had won Best Picture, there were many reactions from the La La Land folks. Most showed shock or amazement, but one notable person didn’t — Ryan Gosling.

Ryan Gosling reacts as Moonlight is announced as the actual winner of Best Picture at the Oscars. (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) More

Gosling explained his reaction at the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas. “I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd,” he said. “Guys were coming on with headsets, and I felt like someone had been hurt or having some kind of medical situation or something worse.”

Ryan Gosling at the Adobe Summit 2017. (Photo: Jeff Bottari/AP Images for Adobe) More

“And then I just heard Moonlight won, and I was so relieved that I started laughing,” he continued. Gosling praised the true Best Picture winner. “It’s such a groundbreaking film,” he shared. “It’s an incredible achievement, and I was so happy for them that they were being recognized.”

Watch: Best Picture Fail Was One of Many Memorable Moments From the Oscars:

