The 5 Best Ryan Gosling Movies to Stream Right Now

Ryan Gosling is currently making audiences swoon in La La Land, Damien Chazelle’s musical hit, which, come this Sunday, will attempt to make Academy Awards history with its record-tying 14 nominations. One of those nods is for Gosling himself, who’ll vie for the Best Actor prize for his performance as a frustrated jazz man. It’s the second time (following 2007’s Half Nelson) that he’s been up for that particular golden statuette. Gosling is already set to have a busy 2017 as well, courtesy of his starring turn in next month’s Terrence Malick drama Song to Song and in October’s sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049 with Harrison Ford. But what if you want to watch more of Gosling right now? Check out these five features, currently available via the leading streaming services.

The Big Short (available on Netflix)

Gosling steals every scene he’s in as a wheeler-dealer eager to profit off of the impending 2007-2008 financial crisis in Adam McKay’s Best Adapted Screenplay-winning 2015 drama, co-starring Christian Bale, Steve Carell, and Brad Pitt.

Watch him in a scene from The Big Short:





All Good Things (available on Netflix)

Years before filmmaker Andrew Jarecki revisited this true-crime tale with HBO’s stunning docuseries The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, he turned the saga of Robert Durst into this haunting drama starring a superb Gosling as the unhinged would-be murderer.

Watch the trailer:





The Believer (available on Amazon)

Gosling made an initial big-screen splash courtesy of this 2001 drama about a hopelessly confused and self-loathing young Jewish man who’s also a member of a New York neo-Nazi gang intent on committing a catastrophic hate crime.

Watch the trailer:





The Ides of March (available on Hulu)

The presidential campaign trail is the setting for this politically charged 2011 drama, in which Gosling stars as the man attempting to steer his candidate (George Clooney) into office — at, perhaps, any cost.

Watch the trailer:

Lars and the Real Girl (available on Amazon)

Whether or not you find this 2007 indie’s premise — and execution — a bit too precious, Gosling fully commits to his lead role as a socially inept loner who finds amorous companionship through his relationship with an anatomically correct sex doll.

Watch the trailer:





