1 / 23

Walt Disney (22 Oscars)

The man behind the Mouse House holds the all-time record for Academy Award wins (22) and nominations (59). The vast majority of those wins (20, to be exact) came for producing short-form cartoons, while the other two came for producing documentaries. Disney won four alone in 1954, also an Oscars record. (He was also recognized with an additional four honorary awards, including, yes, one for creating Mickey Mouse.) (Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Hollywood's Record Holders for Most Oscar Wins

Kevin Polowy
Senior Editor

We typically think Meryl Streep when it comes to Oscar records, with the master thespian having amassed an incredible 19 nominations. But when it comes to actual wins, Streep’s not in the record books. Instead you’ll find names both famous (Walt Disney, John Williams, Katharine Hepburn) and less familiar (art director Cedric Gibbons, soundman Gary Rydstrom). As we get ready for Oscar night on Feb. 26, here are the folks who have been awarded the most statuettes. (We’re only counting “competitive” Oscars and not honorary/memorial recognition.)

Yahoo - ABC News Network