Hollywood's Record Holders for Most Oscar Wins

We typically think Meryl Streep when it comes to Oscar records, with the master thespian having amassed an incredible 19 nominations. But when it comes to actual wins, Streep’s not in the record books. Instead you’ll find names both famous (Walt Disney, John Williams, Katharine Hepburn) and less familiar (art director Cedric Gibbons, soundman Gary Rydstrom). As we get ready for Oscar night on Feb. 26, here are the folks who have been awarded the most statuettes. (We’re only counting “competitive” Oscars and not honorary/memorial recognition.)