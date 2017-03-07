'Rogue One': Sneak Peek at Art for Marvel's Comic Book — and the Scenes It Adds In

Get ready for a Rogue One you haven’t seen before. As previously announced, Marvel is set to launch a six-issue adaptation of the intergalactic smash Star Wars story and the comic book will include material that didn’t make the final cut of the film.
Today, Marvel released initial interior artwork from the comic version, the first issue of which will hit newsstands on April 5. Here’s your first look at four pages worth of panels, illustrated by Emilio Laiso and Oscar Bazaldua, featuring familiar scenes from the film of Jyn Erso‘s escape from an Imperial penal colony, her meeting on Yavin 4 with Mon Mothma and Cassian Andor, her rendezvous with Saw Gerrera on Jedha, and her plea to Alliance leaders to go to Scarif to steal the Death Star plans — a scene that may be expanded from the film (more on that below).
Writer Jody Houser has been working with Lucasfilm‘s Story Group and movie director Gareth Edwards to flesh out the comics with additional scenes, some of which were included in the novelization.
As we’ve noted, the Rogue One book, written by Alexander Freed, included several sequences not in the theatrical release. Among them:
- Immediately after Imperial Director Orson Krennic captures Galen Erso during the prologue, the two men exchange words aboard Krennic’s shuttle — with the corpse of Lyra Erso between them.
- The destruction of Jedha City is depicted from the point of view of various characters on the ground, including a Stormtrooper detail that didn’t evacuate in time, as well as the family of the little girl Jyn rescued from the marketplace shootout, all of whom get obliterated in the Death Star blast.
- After the Alliance attack on Eadu, there’s an interlude aboard Krennic’s shuttle where he is summoned to Mustafar to appear before Darth Vader.
- The Yavin 4 briefing room scene at the end is much longer, featuring testimony by Bodhi and Jyn, and more Mon Mothma.
- During the Rogue One team’s shuttle ride from Yavin 4 to Scarif, there’s more conversation among the crew, including an exchange in which Jyn Erso is conferred the rank of sergeant, which explains why she’s called “Sgt. Jyn Erso” in promotional materials and toys.
- Between the sections of the novelization, there are “recovered” messages that include journal entries from Mon Mothma, correspondence between Krennic and Erso, and prayers from Guardians of the Whills.
For now, the Marvel adaptation will be your only chance to see visuals of these missing moments. The home version of Rogue One, arriving March 24 on Digital HD and April 4 on Blu-ray/DVD, will not include any deleted or alternative scenes.
In addition to the interior artwork, Marvel also released some variant covers (below), including the “Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant” designed by Mike Mayhew, and the “Movie Variant,” based on the theatrical poster.
