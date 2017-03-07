'Rogue One': Sneak Peek at Art for Marvel's Comic Book — and the Scenes It Adds In

Get ready for a Rogue One you haven’t seen before. As previously announced, Marvel is set to launch a six-issue adaptation of the intergalactic smash Star Wars story and the comic book will include material that didn’t make the final cut of the film.

Today, Marvel released initial interior artwork from the comic version, the first issue of which will hit newsstands on April 5. Here’s your first look at four pages worth of panels, illustrated by Emilio Laiso and Oscar Bazaldua, featuring familiar scenes from the film of Jyn Erso‘s escape from an Imperial penal colony, her meeting on Yavin 4 with Mon Mothma and Cassian Andor, her rendezvous with Saw Gerrera on Jedha, and her plea to Alliance leaders to go to Scarif to steal the Death Star plans — a scene that may be expanded from the film (more on that below).