'Rogue One' Comic Book to Include Scenes Cut From the 'Star Wars' Movie

The Rogue One team lives!

Jyn Erso, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, and the rest of the ill-fated squad out to smuggle the Death Star plans to the Rebel Alliance will be back… in comic form. Marvel and Lucasfilm will release a six-issue adaptation of the blockbuster standalone Star Wars story beginning in April.

The Rogue One comic will be written by Jody Houser and illustrated by Emilio Laiso, and will include scenes that didn’t make the film.

“[Director] Gareth Edwards and Lucasfilm had a number of ideas for moments that didn’t fit in the film that I’m working with,” says writer Jody Houser in an interview with Marvel.com. “There are also some amazing moments in the novelization I want to incorporate. So it’s really a mix of material from existing versions of the story, as well as new scenes.”

Related: ‘I Rebel’ and Other Trailer Moments Cut From ‘Rogue One’

The Rogue One novelization by Alexander Freed included several story points cut from the theatrical release. Among them:

—Immediately after Imperial Director Orson Krennic captures Galen Erso during the prologue, the two men exchange words aboard Krennic’s shuttle — with the corpse of Lyra Erso between them.

—The destruction of Jedha City is depicted from the point of view of various characters on the ground, including a Stormtrooper detail that didn’t evacuate in time, as well as the family of the little girl Jyn rescued from the marketplace shootout, all of whom get obliterated in the Death Star blast.

—After the Alliance attack on Eadu, there’s an interlude aboard Krennic’s shuttle where he is summoned to Mustafar to appear before Darth Vader.

—The Yavin 4 briefing room scene at the end is much longer, featuring testimony by Bodhi and Jyn, and more Mon Mothma.

—During the Rogue One team’s shuttle ride from Yavin 4 to Scarif, there’s more conversation among the crew, including an exchange in which Jyn Erso is conferred the rank of sergeant, which explains why she’s called “Sgt. Jyn Erso” in promotional materials and toys.

—Between the sections of the novelization, there are “recovered” messages that include journal entries from Mon Mothma, correspondence between Krennic and Erso, and prayers from Guardians of the Whills.

April is shaping up to be a big month for Force aficionados. In addition to the comic launch, the Rogue One Blu-ray is expected to be released, and the next Star Wars Celebration will take place Orlando’s Walt Disney World April 13-16, undoubtedly featuring an early look at December’s Episode VIII.