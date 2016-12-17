'Rogue One': Our Ultimate Guide to the Easter Eggs and Callbacks in the 'Star Wars' Prequel (Spoilers!)

As the connective tissue between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has to seamlessly weave in many legacy elements from those earlier movies, incorporating enough Star Wars touchstones to make Rogue One feel a part of that long-time-ago galaxy. The new entry feels like a throwback to the 1977 original, with familiar settings, vehicles, droids, and costumes, even though it eschews some basic Star Wars conventions.

“We had a lot of details that we had to work our story into,” co-producer Josh Swartz explained at the film’s Hollywood premiere. “One of the first things we did on Rogue One was to make a reel of everything we did on Episodes III and IV that we had to stick to as we were telling our story — all the little rules that were already set out by George and the other films. It was really important to us to make sure we weren’t breaking anything in the other films.”

Of course that means Rogue One is stocked with Star Wars references, callbacks, and Easter eggs, many of which we knew were coming from the trailers and TV spots, many we suspected, and many that left our jaws hanging. Here’s our ranking, from least surprising to most. Please let us know in the comments if we missed anything. And beware, there are lots of spoilers below.



Hope

Jyn makes the case that rebellions are built on hope, repeating that mantra many times. That theme gets picked up by key characters throughout the film, which leads directly into Episode IV, a.k.a. A New Hope.

Moisture Vaporators/Blue Milk

The Ersos’ farm has two visual references to the Lars’ homestead on Tatooine in A New Hope. Outside are the familiar moisture vaporators; inside on the counter, a pitcher of blue milk that would make Aunt Beru smile.

Saw Gerrera

The grizzled freedom fighter and protector of the Ersos, played in Rogue One by Forest Whitaker, first appeared in four episodes of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars, fighting to save his planet Onderon with help from Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Death Star

Rogue One offers more backstory on the planet-killing battle station, including how its superlaser is powered (by the Jedis’ kyber crystals), how Grand Moff Tarkin came to run it, how it wound up with a fatal flaw, and how the Rebels wound up with the plans to exploit that flaw. Meanwhile, inside the station, we see the familiar ginormo-helmeted Death Star squads in charge of operating the various systems, including the big gun.

Imperial Disguises

A classic Star Wars stratagem, dating back to the 1977 original, is having our heroes incapacitate Imperial minions and use their uniforms to infiltrate enemy lines. In Rogue One, Jyn and Cassian knock out an officer and a ground crew member and use their duds to get inside the citadel on Scarif.

