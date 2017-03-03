'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' Exclusive Deleted Scene: To Catch a Demiguise

Looking to grab some more face time with a fantastic beast, but don’t know where to find them? Allow Yahoo Movies to locate one for you in this exclusive deleted scene from the hit Harry Potter prequel, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which arrives on Blu-ray on March 28. The sequence finds magizoologist, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), in hot pursuit of a demiguise, a sloth-like creature with precognitive powers, as well as the ability to turn invisible. (Note that the visual effects on the beast aren’t yet completed; consider this a peek at a work in progress.) Watch it above.

‘Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them’: Watch the Blu-Ray/DVD Trailer: