'Rogue One' Blu-ray Details: 'Star Wars' Easter Eggs, Yes; Deleted Scenes, Not So Much

Soon enough you’ll be able to revisit the adventures of Jyn Erso and her Rogue One crew from the comfort of your own couch. Lucasfilm has announced that the standalone Star Wars story will arrive on Digital HD and the Disney Movies Anywhere service on March 24 and then be available on Blu-ray, DVD, and on-demand on April 4.

To mark the news, Lucasfilm released a new trailer (watch above) teasing the bonus materials available with the home edition. Depending on which format you choose, you’ll be able to get in-depth info on the idea that launched the first Star Wars Story outside the “Skywalker Saga,” behind-the-scenes breakdowns of all the newly introduced heroes and villains, a look at the digital wizardry involved in recreating Grand Moff Tarkin and Princess Leia, and a featurette on the myriad Easter eggs referencing previous entries in the Star Wars cinematic universe.

What you won’t get: a director’s commentary and deleted scenes. As has been widely reported, substantial amounts of Rogue One were tweaked during reshoots, and fans have been clamoring to see some of the excised material (some of which will be revealed in the Marvel comic adaptation also coming in April) and alternate footage. Alas, none will be included here.

Likewise, Gareth Edwards will not be providing a commentary track that might shed further light on the plot and how it evolved over the course of production. Of course, the biggest complaints with the initial home release of The Force Awakens last April was the absence of a J.J. Abrams commentary and only a scant amount of deleted scenes; both were eventually included in the subsequent four-disc collector’s edition that came out in November. So there might still be some hope for Rogue One fans.

In the meantime, here’s a look at everything that will be included on the Digital HD and Blu-ray Combo sets:

A Rogue Idea – Hear how ILM’s John Knoll came up with the movie’s concept — and why it’s the right film to launch the Star Wars stand-alone films.

– Hear how ILM’s John Knoll came up with the movie’s concept — and why it’s the right film to launch the Star Wars stand-alone films. Jyn: The Rebel – Get to know ‘Rogue One’s defiant, resourceful survivor, and hear what it was like for Felicity Jones to bring her to life onscreen.

– Get to know ‘Rogue One’s defiant, resourceful survivor, and hear what it was like for Felicity Jones to bring her to life onscreen. Cassian: The Spy – Diego Luna shares insights into his complex, driven character, who becomes a hero through selflessness, perseverance and passion.

– Diego Luna shares insights into his complex, driven character, who becomes a hero through selflessness, perseverance and passion. K-2SO: The Droid – Explore the development of this reprogrammed Imperial droid, from initial pitch and character design through Alan Tudyk’s performance.

– Explore the development of this reprogrammed Imperial droid, from initial pitch and character design through Alan Tudyk’s performance. Baze & Chirrut: Guardians of the Whills – Go deeper into the relationship between these two very different characters, with Chinese superstars Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen.

– Go deeper into the relationship between these two very different characters, with Chinese superstars Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen. Bodhi & Saw: The Pilot & The Revolutionary – Forest Whitaker and Riz Ahmed reflect on Saw Gerrera, the broken Rebel leader, and Bodhi Rook, the Imperial pilot who defects.

– Forest Whitaker and Riz Ahmed reflect on Saw Gerrera, the broken Rebel leader, and Bodhi Rook, the Imperial pilot who defects. The Empire – Meet a dangerous new Imperial adversary…and cross paths once more with the most iconic villain of all time.

– Meet a dangerous new Imperial adversary…and cross paths once more with the most iconic villain of all time. Visions of Hope: The Look of Rogue One – The filmmakers describe the challenges and thrills of developing a bold new look for the movie that can fit within the world of the original trilogy.

– The filmmakers describe the challenges and thrills of developing a bold new look for the movie that can fit within the world of the original trilogy. The Princess & The Governor – See what it took to bring the vibrant young princess of ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ – as well as one of her most memorable foes­ – back to the screen.

– See what it took to bring the vibrant young princess of ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ – as well as one of her most memorable foes­ – back to the screen. Epilogue: The Story Continues – Filmmakers and cast celebrate ‘Rogue One’s premiere and look forward into the future, to the ‘Star Wars’ stories yet to be told.

– Filmmakers and cast celebrate ‘Rogue One’s premiere and look forward into the future, to the ‘Star Wars’ stories yet to be told. Rogue Connections – Uncover Easter eggs and film facts hidden throughout the movie that connect ‘Rogue One’ to the ‘Star Wars’

