'Rogue One' Sound Editors Reveal How They Found Princess Leia's "Hope" and More Production Secrets

In many ways, Rogue One is unlike any previous Star Wars film — and yet, even in scenes featuring all-new characters, vehicles, and creatures, it feels like a Star Wars movie. Part of the credit for that goes to sound editors Matthew Wood and Christopher Scarabosio, who have inherited the job of creating the Star Wars soundscape from original sound designer Ben Burtt.

Both Wood and Scarabosio have worked on every Star Wars film since Attack of the Clones, with Wood also supervising the sound in the Clone Wars and Rebels TV series, the Battlefront videogame, and the DVD and Blu-ray versions of the original trilogy. Rogue One, however, offered some fresh challenges — including [spoiler alert] the task of restoring a young Carrie Fisher’s voice to Princess Leia for the movie’s climactic final scene. As Wood explained to Yahoo Movies, Leia’s line was lifted from an alternate take of Fisher’s “help me Obi-Wan Kenobi” speech from 1977’s A New Hope, found deep in the Lucasfilm archives. For more details on that and other secrets from Rogue One’s Oscar-nominated sound editors, read on.

What were your respective jobs on Rogue One?

Matt Wood: Chris and I were both supervising sound editors, but our tasks were split. So basically the easiest way to say it would be, Chris worked on sound effects, and I worked on dialogue. And we both have a huge knowledge of Star Wars lore. Ben Burtt [the sound designer on the original Star Wars films] has been a mentor to both of us.

Ben Burtt created all the iconic Star Wars sounds: Darth Vader’s breathing, the lightsaber whoosh, R2-D2’s beeps. How does your work connect to his?

Wood: Skywalker Sound, the sound division of Lucasfilm, was basically created around the work that Ben Burtt had done in the ’70s and ’80s. He’s still there, and he created a really vast library of Star Wars that is loved the world around. It’s our challenge to come up with new sounds to populate Star Wars, and then know when to play the old stuff and keep it connected. Like, you can drop in a Rogue One Blu-ray against Empire Strikes Back against The Force Awakens, and they’re all going to sound like they’re from the same universe.

What are your ground rules for making a film sound like it belongs in the Star Wars universe?

Chris Scarabosio: We both know the sound library so well that it’s kind of ingrained into our essence. There’s a certain aesthetic that we have working on these films that, you know when they’re right and when they’re wrong, and you just start trying stuff from there. Like certain sounds that I started with on some of the spaceships [in Rogue One], I thought initially that they were really new and original-sounding, but as [director] Gareth Edwards pointed out, they sounded a little too much like something that would be in a Tron movie and not something that would be in a Star Wars film. Which I totally agreed with.

It’s like you guys have an extra sense when it comes to the Star Wars universe; you notice things that are invisible to most viewers.

Wood: It certainly is that. John Gilroy, who’s the picture editor on the film, once looked at Chris and I, and he’s like, “You guys have a really great shorthand.” We both can make sounds with our mouths about what kind of thing we want — we’re looking for more of this, or that — and we just know the library really well to be able to pull stuff or create something new that’s going to work in a particular scene.

Did any sounds from the original Star Wars sound library make it into Rogue One?

Wood: Absolutely. For instance, that little mouse droid that Chewbacca screams at on the Death Star in the original New Hope. When K-2SO is retrieving the data out of the other Imperial droid so he can get a map of the station, you see a mouse droid go by. And that’s where we were like, “Well, we definitely have to play that original sound. We can’t make something new for that!” So those little details are something we try to put in as much as we can from the original. We have so much new material in there as well, so we’ve got to connect you back to it, and sound has that great ability to do that. It’s almost like music — how it can make you feel like you felt when you first [heard] it.

