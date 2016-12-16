1 / 11

K-2SO (Full Body-Height Reference)

Notes Kushins: “K-2SO was a great example of a design that evolved from an original conception, more along the lines of the droid seen on the original Death Star in A New Hope. The Star Wars influences are always embedded, at each stage from the beginning to the final, but it’s remarkable how much the final design ended up informing and being informed by the character.”

The Design of 'Rogue One': An Exclusive Look at the 'Star Wars' Film's Concept Art

Marcus Errico
Deputy Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
Yahoo Movies

While fans begin to experience Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in theaters this weekend, an alternate vision of the film can be seen in The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story by Josh Kushins, out today. The book collects sketches, renderings, and other concept art, documenting the creation of the film from initial ideas to final production. Along the way characters and settings came and went, while some, like K-2SO and Saw Gerrera, were dramatically transformed. Kushins shared some never-before-seen images with Yahoo Movies, along with his personal commentary. Click through for an exclusive peek inside the Lucasfilm archives.

(All images courtesy The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, by Josh Kushins, and Lucasfilm © Abrams Books and Lucasfilm, 2016)

