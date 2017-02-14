Keanu Reeves and Jason Momoa Lead a Pack of Biker Cannibals in Stylish First Trailer for 'The Bad Batch'

Director Ana Lily Amirpour‘s A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night was one of 2014’s biggest and best surprises, a black-and-white Iranian vampire saga that was equal parts chilling mood piece, sweet character study, and outright horror show. Thus, it’s with great eagerness we await the June U.S. release of Amirpour’s follow-up, The Bad Batch, which now has released its first trailer (watch it above). Oh, and did we mention it’s a post-apocalyptic biker cannibal movie starring Keanu Reeves, Jason Momoa, and Jim Carrey?

As evidenced by this preview, The Bad Batch will aim to spice up the summer with some flesh-eating outlaw mayhem, all of which will revolve around a young girl (model-turned-actress Suki Waterhouse) who winds up joining a band of less-than-totally-normal fringe-dwellers led by Reeves’ mustached guru. Living amidst junk in the no-man’s-land outskirts of Texas, this gang seems to have a taste for flesh (including Waterhouse’s). However, far from a simple grindhouse affair, Amirpour’s sophomore directorial effort looks like it’ll again be an off-kilter romance, and take at least some of its stylistic cues (including musically) from ’80s genre cinema.

“I wanna be the solution for something,” says Waterhouse’s protagonist toward the end of the clip, and we’re certainly hoping that The Bad Batch is the remedy for any summer blockbuster-movie fatigue. Though it received mixed reviews upon its premieres at the Venice and Toronto film festivals late last year, our anticipation remains high for Amirpour’s latest, which also co-stars Diego Luna and Giovanni Ribisi. The Bad Batch opens in theaters on June 23.

