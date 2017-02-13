'Wayne's World' Turns 25: Director Penelope Spheeris on "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Foxy Lady," and Why Wayne and Garth Still Party On

In February of 1992, when Wayne’s World hit theaters, George Bush was President, Guns N’ Roses was all the rage, and cell phones were as big as shoeboxes. It was a different time. And yet, 25 years later, the comedy starring Saturday Night Live alum Mike Myers and Dana Carvey as two rock-loving, mullet-wearing, basement-dwelling buds still stands up. (Uh, that’s what she said.)

That’s largely thanks to director Penelope Spheeris, who helmed the earlier music documentaries, The Decline of Western Civilization, Parts I and II, about punk rock and heavy metal respectively, and brought serious street cred to the funny film.

Spheeris has “a genuine feel for what it means to be a rock and roll fan,” says Steve Waksman, author of This Ain’t the Summer of Love: Conflict and Crossover in Heavy Metal and Punk. “She elevated what could have been a routine comedy about two awkward rock fans into a film that almost feels, at times, like an ethnography of late-’80s/early-’90s rock music and culture set within a commercial Hollywood film. For me, the real charm and even brilliance of the film is in its smaller moments, such as the scene where Wayne goes into a music store to buy a new guitar and is foiled by a sign that prohibits him from playing ‘Stairway to Heaven’ — the cliché to end all clichés of wannabe guitar hero-dom.”

We checked in with Spheeris, 71, to talk about guitar heroes, head banging, women in Hollywood, and what role she would cast Donald Trump in, if she had the chance to do it again.

Wayne’s World was your first major studio film, and it also launched the movie careers of Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, who play Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar. What was it like working with them so early on?

When they walked on that set, they didn’t know what it meant to hit your mark. And Mike had to drive through the whole darn film, and he didn’t know how to drive. He’s Canadian, and he always took public transport his whole life. So, we had to give him Sears driving lessons. It was a low-budget movie.

Were you surprised by its success?

It flipped my life around. I was a single mom. Probably two months before I did Wayne’s World, I borrowed $5,000 from my sister just to stay alive and keep my daughter and me going, keep the lights on. And then after Wayne’s World, I was an overnight millionaire.

The humor is as funny as ever, but in 2017 some of the references are a bit…dated. Like the scene where Wayne shows Tia Carrere’s Cassandra his new CD player in the car.

Right. When we were shooting the film, the only person who had a cellphone on the set was Howard Koch [who executive produced the film; SNL creator Lorne Michaels produced it]. He had one of those shoebox-sized phones, and whenever Mike would have an issue, he would have to go over to [Koch’s] convertible Mercedes with the phone in the console.

You’ve worked some amazing comedians, including Richard Pryor (in the never-released Uncle Tom’s Fairy Tales) who have reputations for being difficult, but worth it. Did Mike Myers and Dana Carvey fall into that category?

Well, I think it’s kind of common knowledge that Mike was a little more difficult than Dana. But I always think it’s worth it. Richard was sort of out of his mind and genius. You put up with whatever they’re going to come up with, the good and the bad, because of the reward. I mean, they’re almost struck by lightning or something, in that they have this amazing gift. I was angry with Mike when I didn’t get to do Wayne’s World 2, but as I watched his career progress, [with] Austin Powers, I forgave him big time because — they’re so good, you know?

What are the most quotable quotes that you hear when you’re out in public?

I get a lot of, “We are not worthy.” I’ll just be walking out of a theater or something, and people will get in a line and bow down. I’m like, ‘No, no, please. I’m not Alice Cooper.’ And then, of course, there’s the word “NOT,” which was glorified in the movie, and it’s still part of the verbal culture today. That’s a credit to Mike — he came up with the “shwing!” and the “ex-squeeze me? baking powder?” and all that.

You’re right, that all came from Wayne’s World. And so did, “That’s what she said.”

Exactly. And people twist that around and make all sorts of different kinds of jokes with it. Like I said, it’s Mike, but it was also a very magical combination of chemistry and personalities back then. Lorne’s so good at putting the right people together. [Screenwriters] Bonnie and Terry Turner co-wrote with Mike, and Dana contributed so much on an everyday basis when we were shooting. They had that normal thing with comic partners: They competed with each other. They would always be trying to one-up each other and be funnier than the other.

