'The Edge of Seventeen' Breakout Star Hayden Szeto Admits He Can't Swim, Shares Dream of Playing Bruce Lee

Normally it wouldn’t be a big deal to hear someone admit they can’t swim. To hear it come from Hayden Szeto, though, is surprising, considering some of the most memorable moments in his breakout film, The Edge of Seventeen, take place in a swimming pool. “They had SCUBA divers underneath to push me up,” Szeto told Yahoo Movies during a speed round of 15 get-to-know-you questions we call, well… 15 Questions.

In the high school dramedy Seventeen, the Vancouver native drew high grades for playing Erwin, the awkward, instantly likable “average guy” who crushes on the early-life-crisis-suffering Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld).

Aquatic shortcomings aside, we also learned about Szeto’s first acting gig (he played a thug in a re-creation for America’s Most Wanted, and “got tackled by a real police officer”), the dramatic executive order he would issue if elected president (“I will give free ice cream to everybody”), and his dream role (playing Bruce Lee in a biopic directed by Clint Eastwood). Watch the full interview in the video above.

The Edge of Seventeen is now on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. Watch a deleted scene:





