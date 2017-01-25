Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, and Director James Wan in Photo from 'Aquaman' Table-Read





The DC Extended Universe has gotten off to an uncertain start, as both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad made tons of money but failed to connect with critics and left many fans with mixed feelings. The studio will try to fortify its franchises with this summer’s Wonder Woman and this fall’s Justice League, the latter of which will provide a proper big-screen introduction for Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. And now, thanks to a photo tweeted by director James Wan, we can see work on the stand-alone Aquaman effort has already begun.

Wan (Saw, The Conjuring, Furious 7) shared a peek at himself with the film’s stars —Momoa, Amber Heard, and Patrick Wilson — at a table-read of the script for the big-budget superhero film, which has so far kept its details submerged. We currently know it will pit Momoa’s king of the sea against Wilson’s ORM, a.k.a., Ocean Master, a.k.a., Aquaman’s half-brother, and it will film in Australia in the spring. When Momoa recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, his lips were sealed on plans for Aquaman, instead focusing on the difficulty of staying quiet about his casting (which he learned about “in late 2012 or early 2013”), and the screamy excitement of meeting Justice League co-star Gal Gadot.

Perhaps we’ll learn more about just what direction Moama and Wan are going in as Justice League nears its premiere and Aquaman gets closer to an official start date. Until then, don’t expect any imminent deep dives into the particulars of the film, currently scheduled for a fall 2018 release.

‘Aquaman’ Director James Wan Says His Movie Will Be Less Serious Than ‘Batman v Superman’: