Keanu Reeves Shares ‘Bill & Ted 3’ Plot and Shreds Air Guitar for Good Measure

There has been talk about a third Bill & Ted movie for quite a while. Let’s take a look:

2010: Keanu Reeves told MTV he was interested in doing it.

2012: Vulture reported Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot was attached to the project.

reported director Dean Parisot was attached to the project. 2013: Alex Winter told MTV they were tinkering with the script.

2014: Winter told Yahoo they were still planning on making it.

2015: Winter told Yahoo that, yes, they were still planning on making it.

2016: Winter told Forbes that they were just waiting for a start date.

Cut to 2017. Keanu Reeves was on The Graham Norton Show and said the movie is still in the works. He also shared some of the plot details to Norton. “It would be Bill and Ted in their 50s,” Reeves said. “I mean, that just makes me laugh right there.”

“Basically, they’re supposed to write a song to save the world and they haven’t done that,” Reeves continued, laughing. “So the pressure of having to save the world, you know their marriages are falling apart, their kids are kind of mad at them, but then someone comes from the future and tells them if they don’t write the song, it’s not just the world now, it’s the universe. So they have to save the universe because time is breaking apart.” Reeves, after some prompting from Norton, then showcased some slick air-guitar skills.

