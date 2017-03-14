'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' TV Spot Brings More Action, Humor, and Jay and the Americans

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 rocks into theaters in two short months. And if its advance promos are any indication, it’ll be playing to the same strengths that helped make its predecessor one of 2015’s biggest hits. It’s latest TV commercial has plenty of familiar banter, lavish explosions, and a classic Jay and the Americans tune.

In the above clip, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) are ready to take on a thousand intergalactic adversaries — daunting odds that clearly need reworking, according to Drax. That us-against-them mentality will no doubt help fuel the Guardians’ second attempt to save the universe, which will involve quite a bit of loony dialogue — though we wouldn’t mind visiting the “gardens of the galaxy” ourselves.

Set to conclude with a post-credits stinger, and featuring returning favorites Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn alongside new cast members Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell as Star-Lord’s dad, Vol. 2 premieres of May 5.

