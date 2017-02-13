'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2': New TV Spot Shows Off Bigger Weapons, Even Bigger Monsters

Thanks to its pitch-perfect mix of humor and action, Guardians of the Galaxy might be Marvel‘s best origin story (sorry, Avengers). But how to follow-up such an artistic — and financial — triumph? If you’re director James Gunn, you amplify the insanity, as evidenced by the film’s latest TV spot (watch it above), which hints at a Vol. 2 that will be an even more action-packed — and gleefully goofy — affair.

In the new clip, the gang is back for another round of intergalactic mayhem — after all, as the clip states, you only get one chance to save the galaxy twice. To do that, it appears the Guardians will be wielding even bigger weapons (see: Gamora), and fighting even bigger creatures (see: Dax against a giant squid-like monster), and…well, continuing to laugh at each other, including newest member Mantis (Pom Kelmentieff), who winds up on the wrong end of a giant fireball, much to Dax’s delight.

On the heels of its well-received debut trailer and Super Bowl spot, this 30-second promo further boosts confidence that Gunn and Co. have maintained the daffy-yet-dashing spirit of the first film. We’ll know for sure if the second time is the charm when the film — starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Sylvester Stallone, and Kurt Russell — zooms into theaters on May 5.

James Gunn’s ‘The Belko Experiment’: Watch trailer for March horror film written and produced by the director of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ films:



