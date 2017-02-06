'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Super Bowl Trailer: The Gang's All Here

A new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (in theaters May 5) premiered during the Super Bowl, featuring a little bit of everything fans could want — including Baby Groot, shirtless Chris Pratt, and a perfectly-timed Drax joke. The extended Super Bowl spot, above, begins with a mysterious golden-skinned woman (click here if you want to know her identity) asking Star-Lord (Pratt) who in the hell he thinks he is.

We don’t get to hear his full answer, but we do get re-introduced to the whole Guardians team, which has a few more female superheroes than it did the first time around. Thanos’ daughter Nebula (Karen Gillan) seems to have been promoted from villain to teammate and antenna-wearing empath Mantis (Pom Klementieff) is a new addition — at least, for as long as she can avoid fireballs. The rest of Star-Lord’s motley crew from the 2014 film is all accounted for, including Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Yondu (Michael Rooker), Rocket Racoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and living tree Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), who has reached the toddler stage of his regrowth. Still missing in action: new co-stars Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone, who have yet to appear in any trailers or posters.

Speaking of which, Disney and Marvel Studios released a new, cassette-themed poster along with the trailer. Check it out below.

Related: Watch All of the Super Bowl Movie Trailers