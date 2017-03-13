'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Director James Gunn Advises Fans to Stick Around for Post-Credits Scene

Very few tentpole extravaganzas nowadays can resist a post-credit “stinger” — the fact Logan didn’t have a tease-the-inevitable-follow-up sequence (in favor of an exclusive pre-movie Deadpool clip) seemed almost shocking. And now, thanks to a weekend tweet from writer/director James Gunn, we know that comic-book movie fans who bolt for the exit as soon as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 credits roll will have only themselves to blame for missing a bonus scene:

All I’ll say is, unless you have to rush out because your mother is dying, stay through the entire end credits. https://t.co/c58nzDeCnp — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 11, 2017





You’ll recall 2015’s Guardians of the Galaxy had a stinger — featuring Howard the Duck, no less — so it’s no surprise to hear that its follow-up also will give viewers a little something extra. After Vol. 2, the Guardians will next be seen in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, so the odds are pretty good the sequel’s post-credits bit will, in one way or another, help establish their future outing alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Then again, maybe it’ll just deliver more Howard the Duck, which would also be perfectly quacktastic.

Marvel has a full 2017 slate that includes not only Vol. 2 (out May 5), but also Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 7) and Thor: Ragnarok (Nov. 3). Thus, we can anticipate at least two more stingers in the year or so leading up to the studio’s gargantuan every-character-and-the-kitchen-sink Infinity War, which is currently scheduled for May 4, 2018. So plan to save enough popcorn to tide you over until the house lights are all the way up to get your Marvel money’s worth before you hit the lobby.

