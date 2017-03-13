Yoda Voice Actor Frank Oz Gives Cagey Response When Asked About ‘Star Wars’ Return

One of the most memorable deaths in Star Wars is Yoda’s. As you may recall, he informs Luke that there’s “another Skywalker” before fading away in Return of the Jedi. But while Yoda may have died, that doesn’t necessarily mean that he can’t return in future movies. After all, Jedi can become force ghosts — Yoda appeared as one in Return of the Jedi.

Frank Oz has played Yoda since The Empire Strikes Back. Variety asked Oz if he would be appearing in The Last Jedi. “I feel like I’m a prisoner at war here, and I can only give you my name, rank and serial number,” he said. “To be true to the people who asked me, and they are kind of my family, I have to say I’ve been asked not to talk about it. I love Yoda. I would be happy to talk to you about it at the time they let me.”

Oz hasn’t seen Rogue One yet, but he had nice things to say about The Force Awakens. “I thought J.J. Abrams did a great job of synthesizing all this information,” he said. “It was a tough thing for J.J. to be asked to do — to transition to a new family of Star Wars and still pay homage and respect to the others.”

Oz did manage to give a shout-out to George Lucas: “George would probably have had a more overall arch that would follow the other stories and have a moral depth,” he opined. “But, my gosh, what J.J. did was really entertaining. It was so much fun.”

