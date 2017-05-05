‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Chris Pratt on ‘Infinity War,’ Peter Quill’s Daddy Issues, and Those ‘Nerdy’ Snack Videos

On Friday, Chris Pratt returns to big screens as space pirate Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in the sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. This time around, the Guardians delve into Peter’s parentage and his mysterious, otherworldly father played by Kurt Russell. But that doesn’t mean the other Guardians get overlooked.

“We are exploring the origin of Peter Quill. But we’re deepening our understanding of Nebula and Gamora and what their childhood was like,” Pratt tells Yahoo. “We’re being introduced to some new characters. We’re able to explore this very complicated and familial relationship between Rocket and Yondu, people who are forced to be together who don’t necessarily like one another.”

Star-Lord and team will also turn up in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, a massive superhero mash-up about which Pratt can say, well, pretty much nothing — except that the Guardians will be retaining their quirky identity within that avalanche of Avengers.

“Man, I’ve already shot a bunch of it. It’s going to really be awesome. At this point, the Guardians of the Galaxy have their own flavor. They’re cosmic, they’re big space punks. They’ve got great music. Kevin Feige, the big guy at Marvel, James Gunn, our directors the Russo brothers, they’re all very cognizant of what makes the Guardians special,” he says. “They’re going to add a dash of that to the Infinity Wars. I’ve already shot a bunch of that and I can tell you, it’s going to be great.”

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in Jurassic World. (Photo: Everett)

Pratt is also in the middle of shooting the next installment of Jurassic World, with Spanish director J. A. Bayona. He’ll be returning as swashbuckling raptor expert Owen Grady, though little is known about the 2018 film so far. And Pratt’s not spilling.

“The Jurassic World sequel is about a girl named Goldilocks and three little bears. It’s a cautionary tale,” says Pratt, before laughing. “I can’t tell you anything about it, but I can tell you it’s going to be awesome. We’re halfway through shooting it.”

How about this: Considering the first Jurassic World featured some serious monster mauling, will the movie be kid-friendly?

“It really depends. My son is a four and a half and he’s a really advanced viewer in terms of what scares him. He knows what’s make-believe and what’s real. It’s up to the parent to make that choice,” says Pratt.

A key part of playing Grady is being buff and fit. To that end, Pratt has treated his millions of social media followers to his tongue-in-cheek What’s My Snack series, chronicling his very regimented on-set diet. When he’s dreaming of succulent desserts, he creates these little clips that he says are “thinly veiling my contempt for having to eat these snacks.”

Plus, he says, “I’m hungry and going a little delirious and often bored. So I make these nerdy videos.”

